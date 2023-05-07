Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 472 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 4.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22,677.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 61,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $16,382,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $546.38. The stock had a trading volume of 962,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,420. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $210.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $559.71 and its 200-day moving average is $552.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

