Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 1,290 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after buying an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

