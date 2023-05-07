Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 3,902 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,447,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.18.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.