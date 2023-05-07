Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stake Raised by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.39%.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

