Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,070,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 170,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.