Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.7-$19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.47 billion.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.79.
APTV traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.42. 2,561,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,757. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02.
In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $35,673,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $16,983,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.
