Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.7-$19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.47 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.79.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.42. 2,561,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,757. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $35,673,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $16,983,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

