Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Apple had a return on equity of 170.97% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.89. Apple has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 29,097.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

