Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

APOG stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $892.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $49.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,209. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 49.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

