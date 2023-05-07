ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $473.00 million-$498.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.15 million. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.39-$8.91 EPS.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.68. 714,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,944. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.97 and a 200-day moving average of $271.08. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $311.92.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in ANSYS by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.