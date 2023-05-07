Analyzing Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Energizer and Amprius Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Energizer alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 5 2 0 2.29 Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Energizer currently has a consensus target price of $35.43, suggesting a potential upside of 8.21%. Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.01%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Energizer.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer -8.17% 65.15% 4.09% Amprius Technologies N/A -28.00% -4.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energizer and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Energizer and Amprius Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $3.05 billion 0.77 -$231.50 million ($3.41) -9.60 Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 168.11 -$17.33 million N/A N/A

Amprius Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energizer.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Energizer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Rating)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.