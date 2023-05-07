Analysts Set Expectations for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

