Analysts Offer Predictions for Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.61). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($9.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

SAGE opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $50.16.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

