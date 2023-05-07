Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,525 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 838.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,281,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 80.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,605,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,472 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,560,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,091,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,936,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after purchasing an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

APH opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

