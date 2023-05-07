AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $90.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.76. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock worth $1,132,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 25.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

