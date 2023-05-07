Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,022.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 526,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 479,122 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.