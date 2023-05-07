Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1,022.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 526,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,800,000 after purchasing an additional 479,122 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.50. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46.
Eversource Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
