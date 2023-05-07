Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 8,319 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,024 shares of company stock valued at $28,562,554. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock stock traded up $12.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $644.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $662.56 and a 200-day moving average of $694.31. The stock has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

