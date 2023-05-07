Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 36,438 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,314 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 36,438 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 59,513 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 276,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 30,217 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,608,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $127,976,000 after buying an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

