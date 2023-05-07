Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises approximately 1.1% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.10% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

