Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 1,630 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.43.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $350.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $515.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.35.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.