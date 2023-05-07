Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 4,167 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average of $142.81. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

