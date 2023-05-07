Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 163.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,770,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718,060 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 20.3% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.55% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $160,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $338,853,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 115,095 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,260,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,022,000 after purchasing an additional 130,872 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 517,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 460,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $63.48 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

