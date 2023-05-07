Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.14-$4.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Amedisys also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.14-4.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Amedisys has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $131.32.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.94.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amedisys by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

