ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.51

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.51 and traded as high as $24.54. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 2,229 shares changing hands.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Active REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.