Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 495.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 260.6% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,117,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after purchasing an additional 807,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 192.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.45.

Targa Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

TRGP stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

