Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 2,918 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $7,337,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $227,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warby Parker Stock Up 3.1 %

WRBY opened at $11.61 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRBY. Citigroup lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

