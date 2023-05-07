Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,251 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,314,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,390,000 after purchasing an additional 241,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ICE opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

