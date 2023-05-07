Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $680,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $535.02 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.42.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.