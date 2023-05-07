Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $507,000 Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $87.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.63. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.