Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 301.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

