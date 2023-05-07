Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after acquiring an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $89.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 390.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

