AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $461,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 33.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

