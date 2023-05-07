AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes $136,000 Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RITM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

RITM opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $783.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.88 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

