AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

UPS stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.02. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

