AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

