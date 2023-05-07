AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 1,503 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Blackstone by 185.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

