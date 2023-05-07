AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,398 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $95.96 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

