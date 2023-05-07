Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Increased by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.9% of Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,710,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,109,584. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

