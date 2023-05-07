Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.73 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $115.03 million and $3.73 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00028167 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.