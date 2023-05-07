Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $53,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $100,769.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

AOSL opened at $24.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $665.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $188.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.71%. On average, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

