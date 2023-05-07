Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.93. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
About Almaden Minerals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.