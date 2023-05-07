Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.93. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

