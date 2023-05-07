Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Trimmed by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ally Financial by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $44.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.