Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.78. 10,745,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.