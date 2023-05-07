Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes $2.15 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE remained flat at $75.51 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,215,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,078. The company has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.