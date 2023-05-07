Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.62. 3,806,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.91. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

