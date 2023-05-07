Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.