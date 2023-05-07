Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.