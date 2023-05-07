Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New $615,000 Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after buying an additional 795,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,729,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 764,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,930,000 after buying an additional 374,877 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $189.18. 508,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,591. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $236.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.44 and a 200-day moving average of $186.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

