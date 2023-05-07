Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000. Netflix comprises 1.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,857. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.40 and its 200-day moving average is $316.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

