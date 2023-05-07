Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,958. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

