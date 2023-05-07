Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Invests $2.36 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avory & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,931 shares of company stock worth $8,884,870. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 940.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $200.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $164.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

